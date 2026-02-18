Student Teams Shine at BioINNOVATE 2026

Hyderabad:From fertility biosensors to AI‑driven metabolic health tools, student‑led life sciences ideas took centre stage at BioINNOVATE 2026, a national hackathon hosted at the University of Hyderabad.

The one‑day event, organised by ASPIRE‑BioNEST in association with the Technology Enabling Centre, drew 45 teams comprising nearly 130 students from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels across Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra.



Projects spanned diagnostics, healthcare and biotechnology, and were assessed through multi‑stage evaluations including presentations and jury interactions. Entries were judged on scientific merit, feasibility, innovation, societal relevance and clarity.



Metaboveda from Alva’s Ayurveda Medical College, Karnataka, won for Lingua AI, a digital tool focused on metabolic health. EndoTrace Biosystems from the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad, was runner‑up for a fertility assessment biosensor. Special recognitions went to teams from KLE Institute of Physiotherapy, CBIT Hyderabad and Vaagdevi Degree and PG College for projects on biomechanical assessment, non‑invasive blood group prediction and silkworm growth enhancement.



All five winning teams will receive structured pre‑incubation support from ASPIRE‑BioNEST, including mentorship, technical validation and business advisory guidance. Select teams will also receive handholding from the Technology Enabling Centre to help translate research into products.



Prof. S. Rajagopal, director, ASPIRE‑BioNEST, said the hackathon encouraged students to move beyond academic research and think about practical applications and enterprise.

