Student Jumps Down Residential College Building, Severely Injured

Nalgonda:A students received severe injuries when she attempted to die by suicide, reportedly after she was reprimanded y a teacher, at the SC Residential College for Girls at Bonakal in Khammam district on Friday.

She was shifted to the Government General Hospital at Khammam.

Her classmates said the physic lecturer had reportedly chided her on Friday morning for not performing well. The college principal was not available for comment. Bonakal police filed a case and recorded the student’s statement.

