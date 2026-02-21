 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Student Jumps Down Residential College Building, Severely Injured

Telangana
21 Feb 2026 12:48 AM IST

She was shifted to the Government General Hospital at Khammam.

Student Jumps Down Residential College Building, Severely Injured
x
A students received severe injuries when she attempted to die by suicide.

Nalgonda:A students received severe injuries when she attempted to die by suicide, reportedly after she was reprimanded y a teacher, at the SC Residential College for Girls at Bonakal in Khammam district on Friday.

She was shifted to the Government General Hospital at Khammam.

Her classmates said the physic lecturer had reportedly chided her on Friday morning for not performing well. The college principal was not available for comment. Bonakal police filed a case and recorded the student’s statement.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Student Jumps Down Residential College Building 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X