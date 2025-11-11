Student Gets 25 Years RI for Violating Junior in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old student got 25 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with a case registered against him under provisions of POCSO Act at Lalaguda police station in 2019.

The XII Additional Sessions Judge, T. Anitha in Hyderabad, held the student, a resident of Mettuguda, guilty in the case on Tuesday and delivered the verdict. The court has also asked the accused to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment he must undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

According to police, the accused developed a friendship with the victim, who was his junior in the school and started sending messages to her on Instagram. He collected her photographs and began blackmailing her demanding money.

Left with no other option, the girl collected money from the almirah and gave it to the accused in a lodge where he violated her. The accused took money from the girl half a dozen times and threatened to kill her father if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

On seeing her alone several times, the principal called the girl and enquired. The girl then explained about the ordeal she has been suffering from the accused. The principal informed the matter to the girl’s mother, who lodged a complaint with the police.

The police booked a case against the accused under Sections 376(2)(n), 376(3), 354-D, 506 and 384 IPC and Section 5(l) read with 6 of POCSO Act and took up investigation.