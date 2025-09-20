Student from Srinagar Colony Loses Rs.27 Lakh in Financial Investment Fraud

Hyderabad: A student from Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad lost Rs.27 lakh in financial investment fraud. The student was lured into a fraudulent investment scheme by one Sachin, who contacted him via WhatsApp, claiming to be a financial advisor from Bangalore.

Sachin promised high, guaranteed returns on short-term investments, portraying the opportunity as risk-free. Trusting his false claims, the victim borrowed Rs.27.55 lakh from friends and acquaintances. As per Sachin’s instructions, the amount was deposited in cash into various bank accounts.

The promised returns never materialized, and Sachin became unresponsive. The victim was left financially devastated and defrauded.

The police asked the people to beware of investment scams promising guaranteed high returns and informed them that no genuine financial advisor guarantees profits on investments. Avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown individuals online.

Always verify the credentials of any person or company before investing. Be suspicious of high-return promises with no risks involved. Report such incidents immediately to the 1930 Cyber Helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in

In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171, the police said.