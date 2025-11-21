Student from Hyderabad Drowns While Taking Selfie at Kongala Waterfalls

Hyderabad: A degree student from Uppal drowned accidentally in Kongala waterfalls at Wazeedu mandal in Mulugu district while taking a selfie on Thursday.

The police said K Venkata Naga Sai Murthy (18), a B.Sc student and resident of Ramanthapur in Uppal, informed the family members that he had to complete the project. The student said some of his friends were arriving at the house to study together in the penthouse.

Murthy’s father K Venkat went to the penthouse on Friday morning but failed to notice his son and friends. He then called his son, who informed that he and his friends had come to Birla Mandir. A few minutes later, Venkat received a call from his son’s friend stating that they had actually gone on an excursion to Kongala waterfalls in Wazeedu.

While taking selfies near the waterfalls, Murthy accidentally slipped and fell into the waterfall pond. As Murthy could not swim, he drowned. Venkat rushed to the CHC Government Hospital in Eturnagaram to claim the body. Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 194 of BNSS and took up the investigation.