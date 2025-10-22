Student Dies After Hitting Divider at Attapur

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old BPharmacy student died after his bike hit a divider on the Dr Manmohan Singh Expressway at Attapur around 12.15 am on Tuesday. According to investigation officer T. Jayaraj, the deceased, Md Rayaazuddin, a resident of Doodhbowli, was heading towards Bandlaguda to meet his friends for a group study session when the accident occurred.

Rayaazuddin, who was riding a high-end motorcycle, reportedly lost control and rammed into the central divider, suffering critical injuries. Locals alerted the police and his friends, who rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

“He may have been overspeeding and failed to notice the divider. The bike was heavy, and the boy was quite lean. The impact of the collision caused him to lose control,” the investigation officer said. This is the second fatal accident reported on the flyover since its inauguration. In January, three youths had died while returning home from late-night prayers during Jagne ki Raat.

Rayaazuddin’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem. Police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

Electrician died due to electrocution

HYDERABAD: An electrician was electrocuted and another suffered burns during the preparations for the inauguration of a gym at Gandhamguda in Hydershakote, Narsingi, on Thursday evening, October 16. The incident came to light on October 22.

According to police, the mishap occurred around 6 pm at a gym near Peddamma Temple. The gym was scheduled to be inaugurated at 8 pm the same day. Four workers were setting up exterior lighting when a steel stand used to mount a high-intensity light accidentally came into contact with an overhead high-voltage power line supplying electricity to nearby colonies.

Two electricians received a severe electric shock. One of them, Boyakar Shiva, 25, of Hima Giri Nagar, died on the spot. The other, Gadsandula Shivakumar, 23, of Ramakrishna Colony in Adilabad, suffered burns on his right hand and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Police said the accident could have been avoided with proper safety measures. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine whether negligence led to the incident. Shiva’s body was shifted to the Osmania mortuary for post-mortem examination.