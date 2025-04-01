Student Bodies Protest HCU Land Deforestation

Nalgonda: Members of the BRSV, the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Madiga Students Federation (MSF) on Tuesday held a joint protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) at Anneparthi against deforestation of 400 acrea in the Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

The protesters displayed placards that contained demands of “Save HCU Biodiversity”.

Speaking on the occasion, BRSV state general secretary Katta Srinivas said university land should be utilised for the purpose of educational and research purposes. He found fault in the stand of the state government in the row over 400 acres in MGU. He smelt a rat in the state government’s move sending bulldozers to clean up the 400-acre patch of forested land. The Congress government has decided to auction the land to a private company owned by a relative of a top Congress leader for setting up an IT park.

He cautioned that the Congress government would pay the price for repression of HCU students’ voices and deploying a large number of police personnel in the educational institute. He also condemned the arrest of HCU students by the police.

In Khammam, members of the SFI and the PDSU staged protests at the old bus stand center protesting the government’s move on 400 acres of land of HCU. They burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister and raised the slogan “Save HCU Biodiversity”.