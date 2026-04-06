Student Adopts Vulture At Nehru Zoological Park To Mark Family Occasion

Hyderabad: Havisha Jain, a Class 10 student, adopted a vulture for a period of one month at Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday. The initiative coincided with the birthday of her uncle Prani Mitra Reddish Hagirdar, known for his efforts in animal protection.

Havisha visited the zoo along with her grandfather Kanthilal Shah, cousins, and friends, and presented a cheque of ₹10,000 to B. Laxman, assistant curator, towards the adoption and maintenance of the vulture. Speaking on the occasion, Havisha Jain said she was inspired by her grandfather and her cousin brother Chinmay Siddharth Shah, who had earlier adopted animals such as a tiger, cheetah, peacock, monkey, and nocturnal birds on his fifth birthday.

Her grandfather encouraged her to adopt a vulture, highlighting that the species is now on the verge of extinction, unlike in earlier times when they were commonly seen. Havisha said she contributed the amount from her personal savings, including money received during birthdays and festivals.