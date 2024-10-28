Strong chemical smell worries residents of Pragati Nagar

Hyderabad: Residents in Pragati Nagar near Nizampet have raised concerns over a strong chemical smell emanating reportedly from the nearby industrial area, particularly from 7 pm to 10 pm. The residents noticed the chemical smell on October 24.

Despite filing over 60 complaints with the Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) and submitting additional grievances via the Prajavani online portal, locals lament that there has been no substantial response from the authorities. The locals are finding difficulty in breathing and they are all worried about their health.

However, though it is from the adjacent industrial area that the smell is emanating, they are unclear about which company was responsible. Attempts by residents to resolve the issue with officials and holding protests have failed to ensure prompt action.

According to some of them, PCB officials asked them to visit the Sanathnagar office to submit a written complaint to the member-secretary.

Subba Rao B.V., an environmental specialist on water bodies, told Deccan Chronicle, “Chemical dumping is a major issue, and the groups behind it are dangerous. Complaints often go nowhere even as the problem gets worse.”

Susanth Lagi Shetty, an MNC employee and resident of Pragathinagar, stated, “We’ve been dealing with this awful smell for a week now. If the officials are still trying to identify the source, they should at least shut down all industries in the area until they identify the errant unit. The smell is terrible and spreads over a distance of up to three km.”

Officials from the PCB said that they were taking action, but did not elaborate on the cause of the smell in Pragathinagar that was leaving residents uncomfortable and anxious.