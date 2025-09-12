Strive for Zero-Complaint Objective: Musharraf Faruqui

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD)Musharraf Faruqui instructed Assistant Engineers to aim for zero complaints by thoroughly inspecting the distribution network in their jurisdictions, including slums and colonies, at least twice a week and engaging directly with consumers.

On Friday, a review meeting was held at the corporate office in Mint Compound with around 180 Assistant Engineers from various sections of the Rangareddy and Medchal zones.

He directly interacted with Assistant Engineers from sections receiving higher complaints, analyzing the reasons behind them and directing them to take measures to prevent such issues in the future. He emphasized that the employees should interact with consumers in a friendly manner and create an environment at the field level where consumers feel comfortable bringing any issue to their attention, regardless of the time.

Musharraf Faruqui stressed prioritizing the installation of air-bunched cables in place of hazardous overhead lines in narrow lanes and slums, noting that the company has simplified administrative approvals for this purpose.