Strictly Enforce Ban on Tourist Boats at Basar, Officials Told

Adilabad: In response to the drowning of five devotees on Sunday, Nirmal collector Abhilasha Abhinav, in a statement, said, “There will be strict enforcement of regulations prohibiting devotees from taking holy dips in areas other than the designated ghats and safe locations at the Basar shrine.”

She instructed the officials concerned to take measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future to ensure the safety of all devotees.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila clarified that the recent boating mishap in the Godavari River at Basar was not under the jurisdiction of the police department, as it did not pertain to law and order issues. She noted that there are only 20 police personnel at the Basar police station, making it challenging for them to monitor the entire 10 km stretch of the Godavari banks at Basar.

Janaki Sharmila said the police were focusing on preventing suicide attempts at the bridge in Basar.

On the other hand, Bhainsa RDO Ch. Komal Reddy directed the Tahasildar and the SI of Basar to strictly enforce ban on tourist boats operating in the Godavari river with immediate effect. He warned that any negligence in the matter would be taken seriously.