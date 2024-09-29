Stricter Rules Alarm Indian Students Seeking Education Abroad

Hyderabad: Students and experts are alarmed by traditionally welcoming countries now imposing stricter restrictions on international students. "For the first time in a long while, all major destinations for Indian students are tightening their policies. The decisions made by Justin Trudeau's government are discouraging for students, even in the near future. Right now, no student is considering Canada," said Abhijit Zaveri from Career Mosaic.

"Australia has also capped student intake, with university quotas reduced by 30 per cent. In the UK, the new government has restricted spouse visas. The US remains a relatively positive option, despite a 25-30 per cent decrease in intake. Students need to be very careful when selecting their destinations," he said.

Experts pointed out that macro-level factors such as economic policies and work permits influence students' job prospects, but many students failed to thoroughly research before heading abroad. Arithra Ghosal from OneStep Global stressed that students should choose courses based on job opportunities in the destination. "If the country doesn’t offer jobs in your field of study, even five years of post-study work won’t help," he explained.

Matching skills to market demands and adapting to multicultural environments are crucial for success abroad. "Students in high-skill programmes such as cybersecurity, AI, robotics and molecular biology will fare better since they represent a small percentage of the student body," added Ghosal. "But if such courses aren’t available, work on your social and networking skills. It is a trend among Indian students who often stick together, but to succeed globally, you need to break out of these cultural bubbles."

Ghosal emphasised the importance of aligning the destination, programme and personal goals. "The destination you choose should match your programme, the programme must have a skill element and the skills should match your appetite and attitude. If you can solve this riddle, then I do not think there is a problem," he said.

Universities also need to prioritise quality over quantity in student recruitment. "Universities must be mindful of recruiting too many students. A high intake often leads to a mismatch of expectations," Ghosal noted. He also warned that misleading employability rates and rankings could also lead to students not finding the jobs they require. Focus on recruiting high volumes of students in the past has also led to the imposition of restrictions on intake in destinations like Canada, despite having world-class universities.

Experts encouraged students to scrutinise the employability data provided by universities and question the nature of the rankings they advertise. "Many students are returning to India due to a lack of jobs abroad, even from reputable universities. However, H1-B visa quotas in the US haven’t decreased, and there’s still a demand for skilled workers," said Ghosal. Ultimately, the focus should be on education, not immigration. "No one in the international recruitment sector is selling a job visa. It’s a study visa, and students should plan accordingly," he concluded.