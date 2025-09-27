Stricter Fitness Checks Needed For Elderly Drivers: Experts

HYDERABAD: At several intersections in Hyderabad, it is not unusual to see elderly drivers hesitating at turns, struggling to merge into lanes, or braking abruptly in traffic. Last year, a 14-year-old boy was mowed down by an 84-year-old former IPS officer on the Ramakrishnapuram flyover in Neredmet. He was sober, and the vehicle was seized. The case was registered under rash and negligent driving. A senior Rachakonda police official said, “He was unable to strategise how to navigate that stretch. Poor judgment of the road caused the accident.”

The case was not an isolated one. In July 2025, an 88-year-old man was booked by the Gopalpuram police after he rammed into several vehicles near the ISKCON temple curve in Secunderabad.

While such incidents are categorised as “negligent driving,” experts note that declining eyesight, slower reflexes, pre-existing health issues and weak medical verification during licence renewals make elderly drivers — mainly those above 70 — vulnerable to accidents. Although the Motor Vehicles Act does not specify an upper age limit for driving, it mandates licence renewals after 50, requiring a medical fitness certificate. However, officials admit that enforcement remains lax.

“We have been issuing licences even to drivers above 100 years of age, if they’re medically certified fit to drive,” said Purshottam Reddy, road transport officer, Khairatabad RTA. “All licences are renewed after verifying the submitted medical certificates.” The department, however, does not maintain an age-wise breakup of driving licences or accident data.

Traffic officials and safety experts say this absence of data makes it difficult to assess the scale of the problem. “We do see elderly citizens struggling to travel, especially on national highways,” said Rachakonda traffic DCP V. Sreenivasulu. “They are not rash drivers but often fail to react quickly in emergencies, like when a vehicle suddenly cuts across or in parking lots where manoeuvring requires quick reflexes.” He added that all drivers above 40 should undergo periodic eye sight checks to ensure road safety.

For many elderly people, however, driving remains a matter of pride and independence. “Driving gives me a sense of freedom,” said Leela Devi, 68, a retired pharmacist from Begumpet. “I may not be as sharp as a youngster, but with regular health checkups and proper medical verification, elderly drivers like me can continue driving safely.”

Others agree the current system needs tightening. “When I went for licence renewal, I just had to submit a medical certificate — nobody verified anything,” said Ramesh Chandra Rao, 75, a retired bank employee from Banjara Hills. “Now, I avoid driving on flyovers and busy multi-lane roads. They make me nervous.”

Road safety author Kiran Koli of Safe Tortoise said many elderly drivers bypass medical checks through middlemen. “Getting a renewed licence through an agent is easy. Most elderly people don’t stand in queues for renewals, and the verification is superficial,” he said. “It’s not just about age — it’s about a lack of responsibility and poor monitoring.”

Dr Srinivas Kasha, an orthopaedic specialist, said that relying solely on eye sight checks is a serious oversight. “Most drivers limit their medical checks to vision tests and ignore muscle strength or neurological assessments,” he said. “Reflexes and motor control often start to decline after 65, and without proper evaluation, both the drivers and others on the road remain at risk.”