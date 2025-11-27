Stricter Fire Safety Enforcement is a Must as Hyderabad Grows Taller

Hyderabad: With 55-floor towers making the city’s skyline taller, relying solely on the fire department’s equipment will not be enough, and strict enforcement of internal fire suppression systems must be in place to avoid a catastrophe, experts said on Thursday.

They were speaking against the backdrop of the inferno at Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court, which spread to seven high-rise residential towers and killed 83 people with hundreds listed missing. The blaze, still to be completely extinguished, is suspected to have been spread from a small fire that began at plastic mesh and bamboo scaffolding erected around the structures.

To handle emergencies in high-rises in the city, the fire department is equipped with two Bronto Sky Lift vehicles, which are among the most advanced rescue platforms used worldwide. The sky lift vehicles can extend up to 54 metres in height, covering nearly 18 floors.

While the Bronto Sky Lift vehicle is within international norms for fire appliances, it still falls far short of the city’s tallest buildings, some of which cross more than 50 storeys.

This gap is not limited to Hyderabad, it is faced by cities across the world. Bronto manufactures sky lifts which can extend up to 100-114 metres, covering 33-38 floors, but no sky lift goes beyond that.

Because of this limitation, fire safety in high-rises depends largely on internal systems. Sprinkler systems, fire alarms, smoke extraction units, pressurised staircases and clearly marked escape routes play a far more important role than sky lifts during an emergency.

Residents living in high-rise buildings say enforcement of fire safety norms and protocols needs to be stronger. Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Sai Manish, a resident of a high-rise community in Moosapet, said, “We have fire sprinklers and smoke detectors in our buildings, but we can do better. We can have good fire extinguishers and fire extinguisher balls to douse flames before they grow.”

“We also need proper fire safety protocol explanations. Many of my community members do not know what to do in case of a fire. We need to educate people on how to ensure their safety during an emergency”, Sai Manish added.

A senior fire department officer, who requested not to be named, also stressed the same point and said “Sky lifts are meant mainly for rescue at lower levels. In high-rise fires, our first line of defence is the building’s own fire safety systems. These must be fully functional and regularly maintained. We also need to educate people, and make sure they know how to protect themselves.”

Fire Department's equipment

Two Bronto Sky Lifts, each of which can go up to 54 meters/18 floors.

One snorkel for fire fighting and rescue, which can reach 30 meters/10 floors.

Nine advanced water tenders.

21 water bowsers (used for supplying water to the Bronto Sky Lifts and snorkel).

Basic fire tenders: 160.