Strict Action For Irregularities at Paddy Procurement Centres

NIZAMABAD: District collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy directed officials to ensure strict monitoring so that paddy stocks from procurement centres are unloaded at rice mills without delay. He instructed them to provide truck sheets immediately after unloading the grain.

Accompanied by additional collector S. Kiran Kumar, the collector inspected paddy procurement centres run by IKP and cooperative societies in Rudrur and Pothangal mandals of Bodhan division, as well as Kottapalli in Kotagiri mandal, on Saturday. He reviewed the facilities available at the centres and enquired about the quantity of paddy collected from farmers so far. He also interacted with farmers to learn whether they were facing any difficulties.

The collector made it clear that only the prescribed quantity of paddy should be weighed and that farmers should not pay any money for loading or transportation. He warned that any actions harming farmers would not be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against those involved in unauthorised cuts or deductions.

He directed that every paddy bag at the procurement centres must be weighed before being transported to rice mills. Officials were instructed to keep enough tarpaulins ready to protect grain from untimely rain, ensure adequate gunny bags, and provide the necessary infrastructure to prevent inconvenience to farmers.

For farmers whose names are not listed in the crop booking records but who have cultivated crops, agricultural extension officers were directed to conduct field inspections and issue confirmation certificates. The collector said that the paddy procurement process would be closely monitored and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in irregularities.