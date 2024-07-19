Strengthen all Telangana govt schools in next three years: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government adopted new policy and moved forward to strengthen the education system in all government schools.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed Secretary to Education department Burra Venkatesham to prepare plans to strengthen all government schools in a period of three years.

The CM ordered the officials to come up with constructive proposals to open Semi-Residential schools along with integrated residential schools.

The CM asked the education department to prepare proposals to provide education up to 3rd standard in Anganwadi centers on the lines of play schools.

Arrangements should be made to provide educational facilities to all students in their native villages. The CM suggested to finalise a plan to recruit one additional teacher in Anganwadi centers.

Envisage plans to establish Semi residential schools to offer education up to 4th standard. Transport facilities should be provided for students who study in semi residential schools.

Officials have been asked to seek opinions of educational experts and prepare plans to take up the pilot project in one or two mandals.

Apart from government allocations, utilise CRS funds also to improve better facilities to the students in government schools. Take all necessary measures to provide quality education to the students.