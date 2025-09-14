Streams, Rivulets Flow High With Flood Water

ADILABAD: Streams and rivulets are flowing at high levels, and irrigation projects have received fresh inflows following heavy rains in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district recorded an average rainfall of 7.9 mm, with showers lashing 15 mandals. Kerameri mandal received the highest rainfall of 30.6 mm, followed by Penchikalpet with 9.2 mm, Jainoor 7.0 mm, Lingapur 8.2 mm, Tiryani 15.4 mm, and Bejjur 6.6 mm. Meanwhile, Nirmal district recorded an average rainfall of 17.5 mm.

The Komaram Bheem and Kadam irrigation projects received inflows from upstream areas in Maharashtra.

The Godavari River swelled with floodwaters after 1,32,395 cusecs were discharged downstream from the SRSP, while 7,120 cusecs were released downstream from the Kadam project. Irrigation officials in Komaram Bheem and Nirmal districts are closely monitoring the flood situation.