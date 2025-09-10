Streams Overflow As Adilabad Battles Downpour

Adilabad:Heavy rain lashed several parts of Adilabad district on Wednesday afternoon, causing streams and rivulets to swell and flow dangerously high.

Residents are struggling to cope with the rapidly changing weather conditions in the region.

Meanwhile, farmers expressed concern over the continuous downpour, which has damaged standing crops across the district.

Adding to the woes, many people are suffering from seasonal diseases such as viral fevers, typhoid, and dengue following the floods.