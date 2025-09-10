 Top
Streams Overflow As Adilabad Battles Downpour

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
10 Sept 2025 11:57 PM IST

Residents are struggling to cope with the rapidly changing weather conditions in the region.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Adilabad district on Wednesday afternoon, causing streams and rivulets to swell and flow dangerously high.(File Photo)

Adilabad:Heavy rain lashed several parts of Adilabad district on Wednesday afternoon, causing streams and rivulets to swell and flow dangerously high.

Meanwhile, farmers expressed concern over the continuous downpour, which has damaged standing crops across the district.

Adding to the woes, many people are suffering from seasonal diseases such as viral fevers, typhoid, and dengue following the floods.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
