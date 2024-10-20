Stray Packs Sending Shivers Down Spines of OU Students

Hyderabad: Scores of infected stray dogs are roaming freely on the campus of Osmania University (OU), disturbing study sessions and making it unsafe for students and visitors.



Student convener of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Jeevan Kumar estimated that around 80 dogs are living in the university grounds and many of them seem to be carriers of diseases.

Morning walkers expressed their fear of dog bites, while two-wheeler riders say these strays unexpectedly dart in front of their vehicles.

Dupak Naresh, a member of OU Association, said, “During nights when it’s completely dark, students returning to campus are often chased by dogs. They enter our hostels, rummage through dustbins and leave a mess. These dogs are aggressive and dog bites are becoming disturbingly common."

Jeevan said animal control officials have been coming to the university but that has not made much of a difference. He said the situation is urgent.

Another OU student Satya Nelli said barking dogs disturb students during study hours.

While students want a safe campus, they hope the dogs will be given medical attention and then shifted to shelters.