Stray Dogs Return After Pickup, Says Hyderabad Government Hospitals

Hyderabad: Stray dogs have made their way back into several government hospitals in Hyderabad at night, feeding on leftover food discarded by patients. In response, hospital authorities have begun coordinating with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to capture and relocate the animals to shelters.

The move follows a Supreme Court directive to remove stray dogs from institutional premises such as hospitals, schools, bus stands and railway stations. Acting on the order, the GHMC launched a citywide drive to clear strays from public areas. On the first day of the operation last week, officials said 277 dogs were relocated.

A staff member at the Government ENT Hospital said that the facility’s open layout makes it difficult to keep strays out. “Dogs often enter and sleep in the open spaces. Even after sterilisation drives, the issue persists. A permanent solution would be to shift them to shelters,” the staffer said. They added that despite past removal efforts, dogs tend to return in search of leftover food from patients.

Officials at Osmania General Hospital said stray dogs have been a recurring problem. “Even before the Supreme Court directive, we regularly informed GHMC whenever dogs entered the premises. They were taken away, but the same animals often came back. We are now awaiting the next phase of relocation,” an official said.

At Gandhi Hospital, the situation is worsened by free food distribution outside the premises. “Hundreds of food packets are given out every day. Stray dogs gather to eat the leftovers, and some enter the hospital grounds to rest,” sources said.

GHMC officials said the ongoing drive aims to ensure that all major hospitals, educational institutions and public places are cleared of strays in compliance with court orders. The corporation has also urged hospitals to maintain cleanliness in and around their canteens and wards to prevent the animals from returning.