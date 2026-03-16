Stray Dogs Kill 45 Sheep In Jangaon, Elderly Woman Mauled In Mahbubabad

WARANGAL: A pack of stray dogs killed 45 sheep in Jangaon district, while an elderly woman was seriously injured in a separate attack in Mahbubabad district on Monday, triggering concern among residents over the rising stray dog menace.

In Gandi Ramaram village of Narmetta mandal, stray dogs attacked a sheep pen in the early hours, killing 45 sheep and leaving five others critically injured. The flock owners, Lingam and Raju, said the incident caused heavy financial loss and appealed to the government to provide compensation.

In another incident, an elderly woman, Kommu Muttamma, was attacked by a group of stray dogs in Chaitanya Nagar Colony under Kesamudram municipality of Mahbubabad district.

Locals said the woman sustained deep bite injuries on her arms and legs. Residents rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Residents of Kesamudram said the incident was the fourth such stray dog attack reported in the area in the past month. They alleged that despite repeated complaints about the increasing number of stray dogs, municipal authorities had not taken effective steps to address the issue.