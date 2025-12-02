Stray Dogs Attack 8-Year-Old Boy In Hayathnagar, Ear Severed

HYDERABAD: Over 20 stray dogs cornered and attacked an eight-year-old speech-disabled boy in Hayathnagar’s Sivaganga Colony under Mansoorabad mandal, Rangareddy district, on Tuesday.

The boy — P. Premchand — was playing in front of his house when, all of a sudden, the pack of dogs attacked him. Locals who noticed Premchand being attacked chased the dogs away. He was shifted to Nallakunta Fever Hospital and later referred to Niloufer Hospital for further treatment. The child suffered multiple dog-bite injuries and is being treated in the emergency ward.

Police said that Premchand was born with a speech impairment, which rendered him unable to speak and prevented him from alerting the locals. The incident occurred after his father, Tirupati Rao, went to attend masonry work at a site, while his mother, Chandrakala, was fetching drinking water.

Doctors at Niloufer Hospital said that Premchand’s ear was severed and that there are serious bite injuries to his head, waist and back. Premchand’s father, P. Tirupati Rao, said that they have administered anti-rabies medication and other medical treatment.

Tirupati Rao and Chandrakala, natives of Prakasam district, have been staying in a rented house in Sivaganga Colony for the past three years. Tirupati, a mason, had gone to attend work at a construction site this morning, while his wife was fetching drinking water when the incident occurred, police said.

Srinivas, a resident of Sivaganga Colony, heard some noises outside his house and saw a pack of dogs viciously attacking Premchand. He immediately took a stick, shooed the dogs away and sent Premchand to the hospital.

Local corporator Koppula Narasimha Reddy, in a statement, said that even sterilised dogs were showing aggressive and abnormal behaviour, and criticised the veterinary staff for refusing to take away the sterilised dogs.

He also blamed improper garbage disposal for the growing stray-dog menace. He said that residents are dumping waste on roads and in vacant plots instead of using the GHMC autos, which the dogs are feeding on and turning aggressive. He and the residents demanded that the authorities take immediate action against stray dogs.