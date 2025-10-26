Stray Dogs Attack 7-Yr-Old Girl In Hanamkonda

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits at New Shayampet in Hanamkonda.

The girl, who was walking alone carrying a cover in her hand, was suddenly surrounded and mauled by a group of seven to eight dogs. The attack was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Helpless and terrified, the child screamed for help as the dogs bit her. She was saved when a passerby heard her cries and rushed to her aid, driving the dogs away by throwing stones. The girl, who sustained serious injuries, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals. She narrowly escaped a fatal tragedy thanks to the timely intervention of the man.

Tragically, this was not an isolated incident. Around the same time, another young boy in Lashkar Singaram area of Hanamkonda was also attacked by stray dogs while walking alone. Locals who saw the attack managed to chase the dogs away and rescue the boy.

Angry residents have demanded immediate action from GWMC authorities, accusing them of negligence and failing to find a lasting solution to the menace. They alleged that the civic officials only act after such attacks occur and have ignored repeated pleas for stricter control measures.