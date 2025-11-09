 Top
Stray Dog Killed After Biting 10 People In Suryapet

Telangana
9 Nov 2025 8:53 PM IST

Ten people were injured in a stray dog attack in Ward 43 of Suryapet town on Sunday: Reports

Representational Image — DC File

NALGONDA: Ten people were injured in a stray dog attack in Ward 43 of Suryapet town on Sunday. The stray dog bit several people in Nehru Nagar on their legs and hands. It also attacked a herd of sheep passing through the colony, injuring more than three animals. In response, local residents chased the dog and killed it by pelting stones and beating it with sticks.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
stray dog Suryapet news dog bite 10 injured Dog attack 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

