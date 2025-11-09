Stray Dog Killed After Biting 10 People In Suryapet
Ten people were injured in a stray dog attack in Ward 43 of Suryapet town on Sunday: Reports
NALGONDA: Ten people were injured in a stray dog attack in Ward 43 of Suryapet town on Sunday. The stray dog bit several people in Nehru Nagar on their legs and hands. It also attacked a herd of sheep passing through the colony, injuring more than three animals. In response, local residents chased the dog and killed it by pelting stones and beating it with sticks.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
