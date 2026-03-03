Stray Dog Biting Body at Jadcherla Mortuary Exposes Officials Apathy

Hyderabad: A stray dog biting a body at the mortuary in Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district exposed the apathetic attitude of the officials in preserving the bodies.

The incident drew sharp criticism from everyone who demanded proper amenities at the morgue to preserve bodies safely.

The body of Beemesh of Nagasala village in Jadcherla was kept at the mortuary after it was fished out from a lake. Beemesh died after he accidentally slipped into the lake. The police brought the body to the mortuary but the staff kept it on the floor instead of preserving it either in a freezer or keeping it on the stretcher.

As the body was lying unattended on the floor, a stray dog entered the premises and bit it. A photograph of the dog biting the body went viral in the district. The senior officials took a serious note of the incident and instructed officials to take necessary steps to prevent re-occurring such incidents.