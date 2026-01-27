 Top
Stray Dog Attacks Girl in Khairatabad

Telangana
27 Jan 2026 1:15 PM IST

The girl was crossing the road near her residence in Khairatabad when a stray dog attacked her causing injuries on her cheek

A UKG student suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked her in Khairatabad on Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A UKG student suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked her in Khairatabad on Tuesday morning.

The girl was crossing the road near her residence in Khairatabad when a stray dog attacked her causing injuries on her cheek. On seeing a motorcyclist, the dog ran away. The biker stopped the vehicle and came to the girl’s rescue. On hearing her screams, the family members rushed her to a private hospital.


DC Correspondent
