Stray Dog Attacks Girl in Khairatabad

Hyderabad: A UKG student suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked her in Khairatabad on Tuesday morning.

The girl was crossing the road near her residence in Khairatabad when a stray dog attacked her causing injuries on her cheek. On seeing a motorcyclist, the dog ran away. The biker stopped the vehicle and came to the girl’s rescue. On hearing her screams, the family members rushed her to a private hospital.