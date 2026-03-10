Stray Dog Attacks Children in Kamareddy; 5 Injured
The incident occurred when the children were playing near their residence in Donakonda
Hyderabad: Five children suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked them at Donakonda in Kamareddy district.
The incident occurred when the children were playing near their residence. On hearing their screams, the residents came to their rescue and shooed away the dog. The parents first rushed them to a government hospital in the town.
As their condition is serious, the doctors advised the parents to shift the children to Hyderabad for better treatment.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
