Stray Dog Attacks Children in Kamareddy; 5 Injured

Telangana
10 March 2026 9:41 AM IST

The incident occurred when the children were playing near their residence in Donakonda

Five children suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked them at Donakonda in Kamareddy district. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Five children suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked them at Donakonda in Kamareddy district.

The incident occurred when the children were playing near their residence. On hearing their screams, the residents came to their rescue and shooed away the dog. The parents first rushed them to a government hospital in the town.

As their condition is serious, the doctors advised the parents to shift the children to Hyderabad for better treatment.


