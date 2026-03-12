Stranded Telugu People Return From Bahrain

Hyderabad: Sixty Telugu-speaking residents stranded in Bahrain following airport closures amid the conflict in West Asia returned safely to India on Wednesday with the intervention of Union aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

The group travelled on a special Gulf Air flight (GF 2270) that departed from Dammam at 9.05 pm on March 10 and arrived at Kochi airport at 4.55 am on Wednesday. From Kochi, the passengers travelled onward by separate flights to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam airport.

Family members of the stranded passengers expressed gratitude to the Centre and the civil aviation minister for facilitating their return.

According to organisers involved in the effort, the evacuation was made possible through diplomatic coordination by the Centre, which secured transit visas from Saudi Arabia. They also acknowledged the role of the Bahrain Telugu Association (BTA) and Gulf Air in coordinating with affected families and government authorities during the process.

Members of the Telugu community in Bahrain also provided support to those stranded between February 28 and March 10 by arranging food and other assistance during the disruption.