Storms Kill 3, Disrupt Life in North Telangana

ADILABAD, NIZAMABAD, KAMAREDDY: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds wreaked havoc across Adilabad, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, claiming three lives and disrupting normal life. The storms, which began Monday night and continued into Tuesday, led to uprooting of trees and electric poles, power outages and property damage in several areas.

In Adilabad district, 45-year-old Kamili Laxmi of Laxmipur village in Bheempur mandal died after being struck by lightning on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred when the victim was returning home along with family members after performing rituals for a deceased aunt. In Nizamabad, a 35-year-old electricity employee, Srinivas, died on the spot after a tree fell on him while he was at a toddy depot in Vinayaknagar. Another man, Prabhu, from Banswada, died after falling from the roof of a double-bedroom housing unit in Tadkol when he attempted to climb down amid strong winds.

In Adilabad, 17 electric poles were brought down in Bheempur mandal alone, with the power supply to the collectorate restored only by Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds blew away roofing sheets in Pittabongaram and Thimmapur villages in Indravelli mandal, and trees fell in farmlands, though crop loss remained low as sowing had yet to begin.

Residents across Nizamabad town faced hardship due to power cuts, particularly in individual houses affected by heat and mosquitoes. Relief came through generators in some apartment complexes. TS Transco, municipal, revenue and police officials coordinated to restore electricity and traffic. Nizamabad police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya inspected affected areas and directed smooth traffic management.

In Nizamabad and Kamareddy, roads including the Nizamabad–Armoor and Nandipet routes were blocked by uprooted trees. On National Highway 63, electric poles were brought down at Gangastan, Mubaraknagar and other locations. At the Government Polytechnic College, trees fell in the walking area, obstructing routine activities. Morning walkers, assisted by officials, helped clear the area.

In Kamareddy’s Banswada division, forest officials visited areas affected by tree falls. After the inspections, they will submit a report to the forest department. On Tuesday, Nizamabad district recorded an average rainfall of 15.8 mm. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for both Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, warning of continued heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until June 17.