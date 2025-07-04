Store Manager Skims Cash, Caught

HYDERABAD: Madhapur Police have registered a case against the store manager of Bath & Body Works (BBW) at Inorbit Mall for allegedly diverting cash from walk-in customers without generating invoices.

The complaint was lodged by the brand’s area manager, who identified the accused as Ramesh Raja. It is suspected that Raja has been engaged in the fraudulent activity since his appointment on April 9.

During a routine internal CCTV audit, the complainant noticed Raja accepting cash payments without issuing invoices. The internal verification team later found consistent discrepancies between cash transactions and invoice records.

A preliminary assessment estimated the value of unaccounted transactions at ₹2,00,412, though officials said the amount may rise as the probe continues. The company has submitted CCTV footage to the police to assist with the investigation.