Stop False Propaganda on Singareni, Ask Me Before Writing: Revanth

Khammam: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday cautioned the media against publishing what he termed as false and misleading reports on The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), asserting that there was not even a single paisa of corruption.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam, the Chief Minister said some newspapers were carrying untrue stories on tenders in Singareni. “There is direct and indirect propaganda that corruption has taken place. These are blatant lies. Singareni tenders are awarded only to experienced agencies, and in the last two years we have not allowed any irregularities,” he said.

Revanth Reddy urged media to seek clarification from him before writing reports against ministers. “Do not malign our ministers. If there are issues among media houses, resolve them internally. I am always ready to give an explanation. Any news against my ministers affects my dignity,” he said, adding that the entire Cabinet was working in coordination.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for various development works worth ₹362 crore in Khammam district. He said Khammam was significant to him as he had begun his political journey there.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Revanth Reddy said that while former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao introduced the ₹2-per-kg rice scheme, the present Congress government, under the leadership of Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, is now supplying fine rice free of cost. “Implementing NTR’s ideals is the true tribute to him,” he said.

Criticising the previous government, he said ration cards were once inaccessible to the poor, but under the present people’s governance, lakhs of ration cards had been issued. Recalling former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s initiative of free power to farmers, he said the current government was extending up to 200 units of free electricity to poor households.

Accusing the BRS of denying houses to the poor, the Chief Minister said the Congress government had taken responsibility for housing and had already sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses after coming to power.

On Bhadrachalam, Revanth Reddy said former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had promised ₹100 crore but failed to provide it. “Our government has initiated land acquisition, and we will develop Bhadrachalam on the lines of Ayodhya,” he said.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said the Congress would remain in power for the next ten years and vowed to make Telangana the number one state in the country.