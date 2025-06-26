Stop Drainage Overflow During Monsoon, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to take strict measures to prevent drainage overflow during the monsoon and identify water stagnation points within the GHMC limits.

During a review meeting with officials from the municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department, senior officials briefed the Chief Minister about the development works currently underway within the GHMC limits. They also briefed him on the status of ongoing drinking water supply and sewage treatment plant projects.

Urging officials to be fully prepared to tackle the monsoon season by addressing water stagnation and sanitation issues, the Chief Minister instructed them to complete all pending works at the earliest, without delay. Revanth Reddy also advised them not to neglect sanitation in the city and to take necessary precautions against the spread of seasonal diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in view of the monsoon.

Revanth Reddy further directed officials to identify areas prone to water stagnation on roads and take preventive measures to avoid drainage overflows during the rainy season. He stressed that officials must ensure drinking water is not contaminated and take appropriate steps to prevent mosquito infestations.

“Officials must prepare plans keeping in mind future needs in the core urban region located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). In the next meeting, all officials must present comprehensive plans covering drinking water supply, drainage, roads, metro connectivity, elevated corridors, and other infrastructure,” said Revanth Reddy. He also asked them to prepare long-term plans for the next 25 years, aligned with the needs of the city’s growing population.