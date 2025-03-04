Stop Blaming Kishan Reddy: Arvind to Revanth

Hyderabad:BJP Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind has asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to stop blaming Union minister G. Kishan Reddy for allegedly halting state projects.

Asking Revanth Reddy how his pet projects had come to halt because of Kishan Reddy, Arvind in a video message asked whether the state government had completed all formalities like submitting error-free detailed projects reports and contributing the state’s share of funds to get clearances.



Arvind said that he is ready to accompany Kishan Reddy to Delhi and asked Revanth Reddy to depute government officials to cross-check how his projects had stopped. “ Come with DPRs on Musi and other projects and I am sure they would be with full of errors,” Arvind said.