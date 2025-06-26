Stop Blame-Game, 42% Implement Reservation: BJP to Congress

Speaking to newsmen, BJP Rajya Sabha MP R. Krishnaiah pointed out that as per the constitutional norms of section 243(D)(6), the state has power to fix reservations for local body polls. The Congress made the Kamareddy Declaration in 2023 on this issue and included the same in its manifesto.

The fears of the Congress government that the courts may quash reservations if it crosses the 50 per cent quota is speculative and unfounded since the apex court itself in the past had allowed 60 per cent reservations, he said.

Stating that the Backward Classes constitute over 56 per cent in the state population, Krishnaiah said the state government also made a resolution on the floor of the Assembly to increase the reservations. "Now, the state government must bring a GO providing 42 per cent reservations for backward classes in the coming local body elections," he said.

Claiming that the inordinate delay by the state government to clear pending fee reimbursement dues of around Rs 8000 crore had led to a lot of hardships to the student community as some colleges have been refusing to provide hall tickets and transfer certificates, Krishnaiah demanded the Congress government to clear all pending dues on a first-priority basis. He also asked the state government to construct its own buildings for Gurukuls and improve the education standards in BC Study Circles as hardly any student from these institutions made it to groups and civil services.