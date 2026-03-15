Stone Laid for Coal Gasification Projects

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy, alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid the foundation stones for two integrated coal gasification projects in Bhadravati, Chandrapur district, on Saturday. The initiatives, aimed at producing direct reduced iron, ammonium nitrate and hydrogen, mark key progress under the Coal Gasification Mission.

Reddy underlined the Centre’s commitment to gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030, transforming coal into chemicals, fertilisers and industrial products beyond power generation. He said advanced technology would enable domestic production of high‑value resources such as ammonia, hydrogen and ammonium nitrate, creating thousands of jobs while strengthening fuel security, industrial growth and sustainable development.

Later, Reddy visited the Murpar mine, which he had adopted under the ministry’s mine closure programme. He reviewed scientific closure works with local officials, the district collector‑led committee and residents. He stressed restoring mined land for agriculture, fisheries, solar projects, tourism and other uses, while prioritising local involvement, skill development and alternative livelihoods to secure futures for mining‑dependent families.