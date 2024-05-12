Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy in a meeting today inquired about the damage caused by strong winds, rain and lightening incidents reported in several districts of the state including Adilabad, Medak and Sangareddy.







Taking stock of the situation, the Chief Minister issued instructions to the Collectors of the rain hit districts and higher officials of the concerned departments to be on high alert in view of the Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) warning of heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. He further asked the concerned officials to ensure that appropriate relief and preventive measures are taken up in the areas devastated by heavy rains and strong winds.





CM expressed grief over the incident in which two people succumbed to lightening at Pedda Shankarampeta mandal in Medak district. The CM said that government will extend all the required support to the families of victims. He also instructed the authorities to ensure proper treatment to the injured in the lightening incidents. It is reported that five people suffered serious injuries when lightening struck them at Gimma village of Zainath mandal in Adilabad district.





CM also assured farmers to not worry in case their paddy stocks gets wet due to rains at the procurement centres. He said the officials have been asked to buy the paddy stocked up at the procurement centres with the moisture content.