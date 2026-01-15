Steep Decline in Haj Applications Amid Deadline

Hyderabad:With January 15 set as the deadline for booking and registration of Haj 2026, there is a drastic decline amongst the aspirants using private tour services, as they need to apply more than five months ahead of pilgrimage. Moreover, the new set of norms for medical certification by the Saudi government proving to be damper.

This year’s Haj likely to be performed in May last week and the set deadline is too early for the aspirants who wish to perform pilgrimage through private operators. Another discouraging factor comes from deaths in the recent years owing to various reasons, including extreme heat, stampede.



In 2024, a total of 208 Indian pilgrims died as per the Union ministry of minority affairs. These include eight from Telangana. 2024 Haj pilgrimage witnessed an unprecedented heatwave in Macca, with temperatures soaring more than 50 degrees Celsius. While in 2025, there was a drop in the fatalities to 64, but the concerns persists.



According to Haj Umrah Group Organisers Association representing AP & Telangana, most of those who avail the services of tour operators are the ones who generally plan after completion of Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.



Moreover with tight norms particularly related to medical the aspiring pilgrims are hesitant and most of them wonder as to why they need to undergo medical tests months ahead. The tour operators have now kept their fingers crossed hoping for extension of the deadline at least by another fortnight.



“The advisory has indicated that cancer, TB, dialysis and pregnant women are not eligible. Earlier this was not there. Such pilgrims, even if they depart from Hyderabad, may be deported back upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. These types of tighter norms have dampened the bookings, most from India are elderly who perform Haj. We hope the authorities will extend the dates by at least 20 days,” said association’s president, M. A. Razzaq Qamar.



The Central Haj Committee guidelines for 2026 urge those with failure of a major organ not to apply, besides pregnant women in the last two months. “Those with failure of a major organ (advanced kidney failure requiring dialysis, advanced heart failure with symptoms at rest or on minimal physical effort, chronic lung diseases requiring intermittent or continuous oxygen use, advanced liver cirrhosis accompanied by signs of liver failure).



Severe neurological and psychiatric disorders that impair cognition or are accompanied by severe physical disabilities. Senility accompanied by dementia. Pregnancy in the last two months or high-risk pregnancy at any stage. Active infectious diseases that pose a public health risk especially in crowded settings (such as open pulmonary tuberculosis and hemorrhagic fevers). Active cancer patients on chemotherapy or other therapies that severely suppress the immune system or Senility,” the Centre’s guidelines notes listing out the ineligible.



The circular issued by the Centre gives the timelines issued by the Ministry of Haj & Umrah, KSA.



The last date for finalising housing and services contracts for Haj-2026 is February 1, 2026. These mandatory contractual arrangements are essential for ensuring accommodation, transport, and other logistical services for pilgrims in KSA.



“For the convenience of Indian private Haj pilgrims, I urge everyone to apply early & choose only authorised Haj Group Organisers (HGOs)/PTOs. Timely booking by 15 January 2026 will help avoid last-minute difficulties & ensure smooth, well-organised arrangements for this sacred journey,” posted Kiren Rijiju on December 13, while issuing the circular on X.



Association president informed that they have appealed to the Indian Ministry of Minority Affairs to take up the matter with the Saudi authorities seeking an extension of the visa issuance deadline, so that a maximum number of pilgrims may benefit from the opportunity.



The final date for visa issuance is March 20, 2026 set by the Saudi government.