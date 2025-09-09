Steel Kada Helps Victim’s Relatives to Identify Body, Crack Murder Case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A steel kada on the victim’s right hand helped his relatives identify the body of Shorab, which led the Amberpet police to crack a murder case after a 10-day investigation.

East Zone DCP Dr. B. Bala Swamy said Amberpet police arrested two men — Mohammed Jawaid and Mohammed Amirul Haque — for strangling Shorab with a wire and dumping his body near the Musi canal.

The case was registered on August 21 after police constable G. Raju received a Dial-100 call about a body lying near the GHMC dumping yard. The victim was found with a cable wire around his neck, suggesting murder.

According to the DCP, Jawaid had recently moved in with his wife, Muskan, into Shorab’s rented accommodation. "He grew suspicious of Shorab’s behaviour towards her. Shorab’s stares were wrongful, and he even picked up quarrels when confronted. Jawaid, humiliated and threatened, vacated the room, but the grudge never vanished.”

According to sources, Amirul Haque, who had arranged accommodation for Jawaid, also joined him in seeking revenge against Shorab. The duo conspired to kill him. On the night of August 19, they invited Shorab for drinks near the Musi canal. Around midnight, after consuming liquor, they strangled him with a cable wire and dumped the body in the canal.

Police teams, with assistance from the East Zone Task Force, apprehended both accused on September 8.

The sources said police relied on missing person complaints from across the city to establish the victim’s identity. One case in Mehdipatnam matched the profile of the deceased.

The kada and a ring on his hand provided crucial leads, while phone records and witness accounts helped narrow down the suspects. Investigators pieced together Shorab’s relations with his acquaintances, which eventually pointed them towards Jawaid and Amirul Haque, who were later apprehended.