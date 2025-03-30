Steel Glasses Replace Plastic Ones in Husnabad

Karimnagar: In a bid to foster a cleaner and healthier environment, transport and backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar unveiled the Steel Bank initiative on Sunday in Husnabad town. As part of the launch, the minister distributed steel glasses to hotel owners in the town, urging them to shift from plastic to eco-friendly alternatives.

Minister Prabhakar highlighted the adverse health effects associated with drinking tea from plastic cups, stating, “Drinking tea from plastic glasses in hotels leads to health problems and therefore we have decided to distribute steel glasses to all the hotels in Husnabad town.”

Under the steel glass programme, each of the 50 hotels in Husnabad received 100 steel glasses. The minister also announced plans to expand the initiative across the state, with distribution kits tailored for different village sizes — 500 kits for small villages and 1,000 kits for larger ones. These kits, to be distributed through local women's associations, will provide steel glasses to households in need.

In addition to the Steel Bank initiative, minister Prabhakar noted that the government had distributed various eco-friendly items such as clay pots, cups, and jugs during the recent Ugadi celebrations, in partnership with the Shalivahana Sangam. The combined efforts aim to create a lasting impact by significantly reducing plastic usage and protecting public health.

“We must eliminate plastic from our lives for the sake of our health and the environment,” the minister declared, reinforcing his commitment to a sustainable future.