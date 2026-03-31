Steady Rise in Narcotics Seizures, Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana has seen a steady rise in cases related to seizure of narcotics as well as an increase in the amounts of such drugs in the last three years. Of all the narcotics seized, ganja, which is the bulkiest, topped the list with 61 tonnes caught by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) between 2023 and March 31 of this year.

The value of all seized drugs in this period rose from Rs 94.39 crore in 2023 to Rs 178.21 crore in 2025, and, according to the government, the seizures in the first three months of this year were worth Rs 2.75 crore. The seized narcotics include ganja, opium, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA also known with its street name Ecstasy, along with several other types and kinds of narcotics.

According to data provided in this year’s Budget documents for the home department, 14,459 people were arrested in connection with the 6,559 cases registered in the last three years. However, 6,150 more accused persons connected to the cases are on the run, the government said.

Among those arrested were 63 foreign nationals of whom 56 have been deported to their native countries. In addition, 50 foreign nationals were nabbed in an operation by Eagle in Delhi and these individuals were handed over to the Delhi police for further action. The government said it also established a dedicated Narcotics Forensic Laboratory for quick primary analysis, accurate identification, among other requirements for the cases to progress further.