Statewide Bathukamma Fete to Begin in Telangana on Sept. 21

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) has started registrations for the Bathukamma competition, to be celebrated across the state from September 21 to 30. A notification has been released on the department’s website, inviting women to register through the contact numbers listed.

Saritha, a postgraduate student at Osmania University, welcomed the initiative. “This is the first-of-its-kind competition for Telangana’s culture. As hundreds of women gather, the festival will gain more recognition, showcasing Bathukamma to a wider audience,” she said.

The programme will include the opening ceremony and cultural shows on September 27, a mass Bathukamma gathering on September 28, the Best Bathukamma competition on September 29 and the Grand Floral Parade on September 30. Kiranmayi, a private employee, said: “Earlier, Bathukamma was limited to colleges and offices, not a state-wide competition. This initiative will encourage more women to participate.”

Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao had earlier announced that the festivities would be organised on the lines of the Rio Carnival to attract international tourists and highlight Telangana’s unique traditions. The celebrations will begin at the Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanumakonda on September 21. A Floating Bathukamma on Hussain Sagar will be another highlight.