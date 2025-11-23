State's New Sports Policy for ‘Aarogya Telangana’: Minister

WARANGAL: The state government has launched a new sports policy aimed at achieving an ‘Aarogya Telangana’. The policy seeks to promote sports participation at all levels and nurture players to excel in national and international competitions, sports minister Vakiti Srihari said.

The minister, accompanied by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy, inaugurated the Warangal Tri-City Half Marathon–2025 organised by the Naini Vishal Foundation and CREDAI Warangal in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srihari said the government is implementing the policy by rejuvenating thousands of playgrounds and appointing international coaches to train students and youth. He noted that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sanctioned the state’s fourth sports school for the erstwhile Warangal district to encourage local talent. He urged youth and students to avoid stress and addiction and to shift “from intoxication to playgrounds”.

Congratulating the organisers, the minister said the large-scale marathon had created a positive sporting atmosphere from the district level to the national stage. He also announced that the government plans to restore the glory of Vijaya Dairy by investing around ₹35 crore in its development.

Warangal Police Commissioner Sun Preet Singh said nearly 2,600 athletes from various districts and states participated in the 5K, 10K and 21K runs.

The event was flagged off by Srihari at Kaloji Kala Kshetram and attended by several dignitaries, including State Sports Authority chairman Shivasena Reddy, MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and K.R. Naga Raju, Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy and mayor Gundu Sudharani, among others.