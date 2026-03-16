State to Identify Land for Indiramma Houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The state government has begun preparing an action plan for the first phase of construction of Indiramma houses in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts. Housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed officials to identify land for the housing programme without affecting the livelihoods of the urban poor residing in the city.

The minister, along with ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Mohammed Azharuddin and Ponnam Prabhakar, reviewed the progress of Indiramma housing and double-bedroom housing schemes in the CURE region during a meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday. Officials were instructed to ensure transparency in the selection of beneficiaries for both housing schemes and not to yield to any political pressure.

Srinivas Reddy directed officials to issue notices to beneficiaries of double-bedroom houses who are not residing in their allotted homes, those who have rented them out or kept them locked for years. Beneficiaries will have to respond by April 30.

If they fail to respond, the allotments will be cancelled, and the houses will be reassigned to eligible beneficiaries. Officials were also asked to obtain written undertakings from those responding to notices, confirming that they will reside in the allotted houses, failing which the government will have the authority to cancel the allotment.

From May 1, the officials will begin a detailed verification of houses allotted under the double-bedroom and other housing schemes, such as JNNURM, where beneficiaries are not residing. Srinivas Reddy directed officials to ensure basic infrastructure such as electricity, drinking water and drainage facilities in housing colonies across the four districts with the support of GHMC. Installation of electricity meters for nearly 22,000 houses was ordered to be taken up on a war footing.

Officials were instructed to allocate completed double-bedroom housing towers to beneficiaries without waiting for the entire project to be finished. In addition, commercial complexes constructed in housing colonies will be sold through auction instead of being given on rent, and the proceeds will be deposited in a joint account in the name of the society and the government. Some spaces will also be reserved for public utility offices.

Housing department secretary and managing director V.P. Gautam, along with collectors of the four districts and other senior officials, attended the review meeting.