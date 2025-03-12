State stares at intense heat wave, many districts breach 40C mark

HYDERABAD: Telangana is in the grip of a heat wave with several districts recording temperatures in excess of 40°C. Lingapur in Nirmal was the hottest place on Wednesday at 40.7°C, followed closely by Bela in Adilabad and Rebbenna in Komaram Bheem (both 40.6°C). Mancherial’s Nennel and Nizamabad’s Manchippa recorded 40.4°C.

Other districts that saw the mercury cross 40°C included Jagtial (40.3°C), Peddapalli (40.3°C), Bhadradri Kothagudem’s Dummugudem (40.3°C), Jayashankar (40.2°C), and Kamareddy (40.1°C).

This is a significant rise compared to the same period last year, when temperatures in these regions remained largely in the upper 30s. For instance, on this date in 2024, Nirmal recorded 40.4°C, but Adilabad was cooler at 38.6°C, and Komuram Bheem was at only 38.6°C. Mancherial was at 38.4°C, while Nizamabad’s northern region recorded 39.6°C. Even traditionally hotter areas like Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem were below 39°C last year.

The rapid increase in temperatures suggests an early and more intense summer ahead, IMD scientists have cautioned.

Hyderabad, too, is feeling the heat, with Mehdipatnam registering 38.6°C on Wednesday, while other parts of the city, including Kukatpally, Yousufguda, and Moosapet, saw highs between 38.3°C and 38.8°C. This is a notable jump from last year, when most areas in the city recorded temperatures in the mid-30s around this time.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that heat wave has begun officially, warning that temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days. An orange alert has been issued, predicting a 2-3°C spike until March 18, with some areas likely to touch 44°C.

Authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions as health experts warn of the dangers of extreme heat. Heat exhaustion and dehydration are major risks, with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, headaches, rapid heartbeat and dry skin. Officials recommend staying indoors during peak hours (12 pm to 3 pm), drinking plenty of water, and wearing light, breathable clothing. With health centres on high alert, people are advised to seek medical help as soon as they notice heat wave symptoms.