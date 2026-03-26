State Signs 44 MoUs worth Rs.2.19 Lakh Cr during Davos Visits: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: As part of the Davos visits in 2024 and 2025, the State government has signed a total of 44 MoUs with various companies involving investments worth Rs.2.19 lakh crore.

These investments are currently at different stages of grounding. As a result, 68,150 direct employment opportunities are expected to be created, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said in Telangana Assembly here on Thursday.

During these visits, land has already been allocated to half a dozen companies that signed MoUs involving investments worth Rs.81,800 crore. Through this process, the government has generated Rs.1,540 crore in revenue. Additionally, land has been identified for allocation to three more companies, with a proposed investment of around Rs.30,000 crore.

The tower has a total seating capacity of 681. Currently, 11 companies are operating from the facility. A total of 276 employees are working there, according to Sridhar Babu.