Future City’s Master Plan: Telangana Sets 9-month Deadline

Hyderabad: The state government has set a nine-month deadline for preparing a comprehensive master plan with zoning regulations for the upcoming Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, official sources said on Thursday.

The government has invited global tenders seeking proposals for the Bharat Future City Comprehensive Master Plan–2047 in February, covering the jurisdiction of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA). Bids will be opened on March 16, while the tender process is expected to be finalised by the end of March.

Sources revealed that 12 companies have submitted applications in response to the tender notification. The selected consultant will be required to submit the master plan by December 2026. Though most of the interested firms sought a one-year timeline, officials have proposed completion within nine months.

The proposed plan will cover an area of about 765.28 square kilometres spanning 74 gram panchayats (56 revenue villages) across the mandals of Amangal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Kadthal, Maheshwaram, Manchal and Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district. The jurisdiction of the FCDA includes around 1.80 lakh acres of land.

Officials said about 15,000 acres have already been acquired by the government, while another 15,000 acres of forest area is proposed for eco-tourism projects, including a night safari and parks.

A primary master plan and detailed project report (DPR) for the core area of 30,000 acres has already been entrusted to Singapore-based consultancy Surbana Jurong. The broader Master Plan–2047 will guide the development of the entire Future City region.

The development plan proposes designated zones for sectors including medicine and research, industries, entertainment, eco-tourism, artificial intelligence, electric vehicle manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and life sciences. The locations and layouts of multiple townships, including an artificial intelligence city, will also be part of the master plan.

Offices of the Future City Development Authority and the Future City Police Commissionerate are being established in the project area. The FCDA office, being built over 15,000 sq. ft. at a cost of ₹20 crore, is expected to be inaugurated within two months.