State Scraps TVVP With DSH

Hyderabad:In an attempt to strengthen public healthcare delivery, the state government on Thursday replaced the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) with the Directorate of Secondary Health Care (DSH).

Moving the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (Repeal) Bill in the state Assembly, health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said that the government's decision to transform the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad into the DSH will not only benefit employees but also ensure that the people of the state receive higher-quality medical services.



He described this decision as one that delivers maximum benefit without incurring any additional expenditure. He stated that the government took this decision to provide improved medical services to people. He said this is not merely an administrative change, but a reform aimed at strengthening the public health system.



The minister noted that the Directorate of Medical and Health Services was established in 1956, while the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad was launched in 1986, driven by the vision of the then chief minister N.T. Rama Rao. He said the TVVP was formed following the bifurcation of the state.

He informed the House that the TVVP currently comprises 184 hospitals, collectively housing a total of 12,720 beds. On average, he said these 184 hospitals provide outpatient services to approximately 1.2 crore people annually, inpatient services to 12 lakh people, various surgical procedures to 50,000 people, and conduct over one lakh deliveries.

The minister highlighted that the government is undertaking large-scale recruitment efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector. Across the state, within the Health Department, 9,572 posts have been filled between December 2023 and the present, while another 7,267 posts are currently in the process of being filled.



The minister announced that notifications for an additional 2,929 posts would be issued in 2027. He stated that the healthcare system would be further strengthened through the recruitment of a total of 19,768 personnel.



He announced several initiatives to decentralise cancer care, specifically targeting village-level access through mobile units and regional centres. The minister informed the House about the plans to introduce mobile cancer screening units in every district to provide free screenings directly at the village level.

