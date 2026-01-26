State Sanctions Rs 110 Crore for Pipeline Road Project

Hyderabad:The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 110 crore for the development of a 3.57-km Pipeline Road connecting Shankarpally Road near MGIT in Gandipet to Manikonda. This project will decongest the traffic in Kokapet, Manikonda, Gandipet, Puppalguda, Narsingi, etc and its connecting areas.

The proposed project includes the construction of a six-lane carriageway with 10 metres median to accommodate heritage channel, drain-cum-footpath on either side of carriageway, culverts and minor bridges, junction improvement and landscaping works.

Tenders will be floated on e-procurement platform shortly and the works will be executed by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). It will also construct the missing link roads.



The project aims to ease congestion, reduce commute time and improve overall mobility in Alkapur Township, Manikonda, Neknampur and its vicinity. Both the roads will be 80-feet wide.



“These 80-feet-wide arterial roads will act as alternative routes to the main roads in those areas,” said a HGCL official. “Works will be taken up at an estimated cost Rs 3.27 crore. We will complete the development of these link roads within six months,” he added.

