State Police Personnel Get President’s Medals

Hyderabad: Several police personnel from Telangana were honoured with President’s Police Medals on Sunday, on the eve of Republic Day celebrations, in recognition of their distinguished and meritorious service.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to Manda G.S. Prakash Rao, additional superintendent of police, Intelligence Security Wing, intelligence, and counter-intelligence cell, Hyderabad, and sub-inspector Annu Damodar Reddy.

Inspector-General (SIB, Intelligence) B. Sumathi, and TG Cyber Security Bureau DSP K.V.M. Prasad were among the police personnel awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Medals for meritorious service were also conferred on personnel at the TG Special Police: P. Venkat Ramulu, Commandant, 13th Battalion, Gudipet, Mancherial; Attluri Bhanu Murthy, addl commandant, 8th Battalion, Kondapur; and reserve inspector V Purshotham Reddy, 5th Battalion, Chalvai, Mulugu.

DSPs M. Shankar, economic offences wing, CID; C. Vamsi Mohan Reddy of PCS&S, Hyderabad; and T. Laxmi of Police Training Centre, Amberpet, were the other recipients.

Sub-inspectors B. Yellaiah of Vemulawada and Syed Abdul Kareem of the CI Cell Intelligence at Hyderabad and Pegadapalli assistant sub-inspector B. Anandam of Jagtial district were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

At the elite anti-Maoist Greyhounds, medals for meritorious services were announced for woman home guard Burranolla Renuka, 130; Masaram Ravi 30; and Pittakala Jangaiah 62.

Cyberabad head constable Marri Venkat Reddy was awarded the medal for gallantry.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle after the medal was announced, IG Sumathi said it was a great recognition for her work done in the state. Being worked in the specialised wing of SIB, the woman IPS officer said that she would strictly implement the Union home ministry’s policy and comply with the state government's strategic theory.

K.V.M. Prasad, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), TGCSB, told Deccan Chronicle that he detected more cybercrime related cases when he was working as ACP, cybercrime in Hyderabad. He also previously bagged three silver medals for his meritorious work in cyber crime and a UN medal.

Cyberabad cop gets gallantry medal

Head constable Marri Venkata Reddy from the Cyberabad commissionerate was the only police official to be conferred a gallantry award from Telangana.

Venkata Reddy, head constable 3159, has been in the service for 23 years and is working with the Serilingampally (earlier known as Madhapur) Central Crime Station (CCS). His gallantry award was for his display of bravery during the arrest of a wanted criminal, Bathula Prabhakar, at a pub in Gachibowli.

Venkata Reddy was injured on his left foot when Prabhakar opened fire on him when he moved forward to arrest him. The police were looking for Prabhakar who is known to be an expert in burgling colleges.

“I am happy. I always wanted to serve the police department,” Venkata Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.