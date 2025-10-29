State Orders Inspection of Colleges for Infra

Hyderabad:The state government has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all private educational institutions and colleges receiving post-matric scholarship funds under the Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) and Maintenance Fee (MTF) schemes. The vigilance and enforcement (V&E) wing has been tasked with conducting these inspections to detect any misuse of fee-reimbursement funds and to ensure that money meant for poor and disadvantaged students is being properly utilised.

The V&E teams will inspect professional colleges offering engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, and B.Ed courses, as well as degree and postgraduate colleges across Telangana. The inspections will be carried out with the support of the director-general of police, the CID, ACB, Intelligence, and the police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, and Warangal.



The move follows the recent decision of private college managements to go on an indefinite strike from November 3, demanding clearance of fee-reimbursement arrears by the government amounting to over `8,000 crore. In this context, the Scheduled Caste Development Department (SCDD) issued orders on October 25 directing the V&E department to launch inspections, which came to light on Wednesday.



The orders stated that the government had received reports of certain educational institutions allegedly misusing scholarship funds meant for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and other eligible categories under the ePASS system. These funds are intended to cover tuition and maintenance expenses for students from economically weaker sections pursuing higher education.



The inspection teams will verify whether the colleges are genuinely operational, whether scholarship beneficiaries are properly admitted and eligible, and whether adequate teaching and non-teaching staff are employed. They will also assess infrastructure facilities such as classrooms, laboratories, and furniture, along with academic performance, attendance, and compliance with university recognition norms.



Officials from the higher education and school education departments have been directed to accompany the inspection teams. The V&E director-general will act as the nodal authority and submit detailed reports and recommendations to the government based on the findings.



The government memo instructed universities and college managements to extend full cooperation during the inspections. It also clarified that the inquiry would not be restricted to a fixed checklist, allowing the teams to investigate any irregularities or deviations detected during their visits.



